Monday, June 16, 2025 | 05:21 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sensex jumps 530 pts; Nifty above 24,900; metal shares in demand

Sensex jumps 530 pts; Nifty above 24,900; metal shares in demand

Image

Last Updated : Jun 16 2025 | 5:06 PM IST
The headline equity benchmarks traded with significant gains in early afternoon trade, driven by positive investor sentiment following a decline in inflation. (WPI) inflation eased to a 14-month low of 0.39% in May, down from 0.85% in April, primarily due to a sharp drop in food prices and lower fuel costs.

The Nifty traded above the 24,900 level. Metal shares rebounded after three consecutive sessions of decline.

At 12:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex added 530.27 points or 0.65% to 81,648.87. The Nifty 50 index rose 189 points or 0.79% to 24,907.95.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.35% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index dropped 0.35%.

 

The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 1,497 shares rose and 2,383 shares fell. A total of 202 shares were unchanged.

Economy:

Also Read

PhysicsWallah, PW, edtech

PhysicsWallah to provide Rs 300 crore learning tools in Telangana

petrol, Oil, Diesel

Early monsoon dampens fuel demand growth in June; diesel dips 4.8%

Delhi High Court

HC helps NRI avoid massive tax: why selecting a correct ITR form is key

PremiumAshok Leyland, commercial vehicle

India's CV industry quietly begins shift to hydrogen-powered vehicles

VinFast VF7

VinFast scales back India sales target, delays production and bookings

Inflation measured by the Wholesale Price Index (WPI) fell to a 14-month low of 0.39% in May from 0.85% in April, data released by the government on Monday showed. This is the third consecutive month of decline in WPI inflation.

Positive rate of inflation in May 2025 is primarily due to increase in prices of manufacture of food products, electricity, other manufacturing, chemicals and chemical products, manufacture of other transport equipment and non-food articles, etc.

Derivatives:

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, fell 2.55% to 14.70. The Nifty 26 Jun 2025 futures were trading at 24,953, at a premium of 34 points as compared with the spot at 24,710.80.

The Nifty option chain for the 26 June 2025 expiry showed a maximum call OI of 63.4 lakh contracts at the 26,000 strike price. Maximum put OI of 56.3 lakh contracts was seen at the 24,500 strike price.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Metal index rose 0.69% to 9,323.05. The index declined 2% in the past three consecutive trading sessions.

JSW Steel (up 1.18%), Adani Enterprises (up 1.07%), Hindustan Copper (up 1.03%), Vedanta (up 0.94%) and Tata Steel (up 0.89%), Hindalco Industries (up 0.65%), Welspun Corp (up 0.51%), Lloyds Metals & Energy (up 0.47%), National Aluminium Company (up 0.38%) and Jindal Steel & Power (up 0.12%) added.

On the other hand, NMDC (down 0.99%), Jindal Stainless (down 0.86%) and Steel Authority of India (down 0.8%) edged lower.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Dishman Carbogen Amcis fell 2.40%. The company announced that its manufacturing facility at Naroda, Ahmedabad, has successfully cleared a recent inspection by the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) with zero observations.

Omaxe zoomed 10.95% after the company said that it has expanded its footprint in Punjab with the launch of its latest integrated township, New Amritsar, through its subsidiaries, with an investment of over Rs 1,000 crore.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Indices trade with major gains; IT shares jump

Indices trade with major gains; IT shares jump

Nifty above 24,800 level; PSU bank shares tumble for 5th day

Nifty above 24,800 level; PSU bank shares tumble for 5th day

Indices edge higher in early trade; breadth positive

Indices edge higher in early trade; breadth positive

Pound speculative net longs jump to 7-month high

Pound speculative net longs jump to 7-month high

EUR/INR futures hit 101 mark, Euro holds near 1.1650 against US dollar

EUR/INR futures hit 101 mark, Euro holds near 1.1650 against US dollar

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 16 2025 | 12:37 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayDividend Stocks TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEIndia Covid-19 Active CaseUP BED JEE Results 2025Agniveer Admit Card 2025MHT CET Results 2025Upcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon