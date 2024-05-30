Vineet Laboratories standalone net profit declines 45.92% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 35.23% to Rs 37.05 crore

For the full year,net profit declined 17.60% to Rs 1.03 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 29.06% to Rs 150.59 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 212.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Net profit of Vineet Laboratories declined 45.92% to Rs 1.92 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 35.23% to Rs 37.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 57.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.37.0557.20150.59212.299.2010.164.793.612.105.472.894.401.434.850.372.031.923.551.031.25