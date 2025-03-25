Tuesday, March 25, 2025 | 12:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Vinyl Chemicals (I) Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Vinyl Chemicals (I) Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Image

Last Updated : Mar 25 2025 | 12:50 PM IST

Hindustan Organic Chemicals Ltd, Keynote Financial Services Ltd, Sika Interplant Systems Ltd and SG Finserve Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 25 March 2025.

Hindustan Organic Chemicals Ltd, Keynote Financial Services Ltd, Sika Interplant Systems Ltd and SG Finserve Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 25 March 2025.

Vinyl Chemicals (I) Ltd soared 20.00% to Rs 303.05 at 12:03 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 25319 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3840 shares in the past one month.

 

Hindustan Organic Chemicals Ltd surged 19.99% to Rs 38.53. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.39 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.55 lakh shares in the past one month.

Keynote Financial Services Ltd spiked 19.99% to Rs 297.1. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 10088 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 860 shares in the past one month.

Also Read

Colgate Palmolive hits 52-week low; slips 40% from Oct high on soft demand

Colgate Palmolive hits 52-week low; slips 40% from Oct high on soft demand

Lava Shark

Lava Shark with 50MP camera, 120Hz display launched at Rs 6,999: Specs

Rekha Gupta, Delhi CM

Delhi Budget 2025 LIVE: River Yamuna cleaning project gets ₹500 crore boost

Stock Market, BSE, Nifty, Capital

BMW Industries jumps 10% after signing MoU with Steel ministry under PLI

Ambadas Danve

IPL betting happening under Mumbai police protection, claims Ambadas Danve

Sika Interplant Systems Ltd spurt 18.53% to Rs 616.45. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.48 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8450 shares in the past one month.

SG Finserve Ltd exploded 13.24% to Rs 408.3. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 12.09 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.28 lakh shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

HEG Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

HEG Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta presents Rs 1 lakh crore Budget for 2025-26

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta presents Rs 1 lakh crore Budget for 2025-26

Kalpataru Projects International wins orders worth Rs 2,366 cr

Kalpataru Projects International wins orders worth Rs 2,366 cr

MRPL announces appointment of Devendra Kumar as Director Finance and CFO

MRPL announces appointment of Devendra Kumar as Director Finance and CFO

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders announces change in directorate

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders announces change in directorate

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 25 2025 | 12:15 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayGold Silver Price TodayMP Salary HikeGrand Continent Hotels IPO AllotmentDelhi WeatherBSEB Bihar Board 12th Results 2025IPL 2025 Point TableIPL 2025 Schedule
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon