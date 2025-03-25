Tuesday, March 25, 2025 | 12:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
MRPL announces appointment of Devendra Kumar as Director Finance and CFO

Last Updated : Mar 25 2025 | 12:31 PM IST

With effect from 25 March 2025

Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals has appointed Devendra Kumar (DIN: 11000531) as Director Finance and Chief Financial Officer of the Company pursuant to the letter No. CA-31013/2/2024-CA-PNG (49542) dated 24 March 2025 from the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas (MoP&NG), Government of India w.e.f 25 March 2025 till date of his superannuation, i.e., 31 August 2028, or until further order, whichever is earlier.

First Published: Mar 25 2025 | 12:19 PM IST

