Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders announces change in directorate

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders announces change in directorate

Last Updated : Mar 25 2025 | 12:31 PM IST

With effect from 25 March 2025

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders announced that pursuant to orders conveyed by Ministry of Defence dated 24 March 2025, Cmde Shailesh Bhalachandra Jamgaonkar, IN (Retd.) (DIN-11017821), has been appointed as Director (Submarine & Heavy Engineering) on the Board of the Company w.e.f the date of his assumption of charge of the post today i.e. 25 March 2025 till the date of his superannuation i.e. 30 April 2027 or until further orders, whichever is earlier. As a result, Cdr. Vasudev Puranik, IN (Retd.), Director (Corporate Planning & Personnel) (DIN-09623387) ceases to hold the additional charge of the post of Director (Submarine & Heavy Engineering) of the Company w.e.f 25 March 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

First Published: Mar 25 2025 | 12:17 PM IST

