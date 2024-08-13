Vippy Spinpro standalone net profit rises 1214.29% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 8.98% to Rs 70.14 crore

Net profit of Vippy Spinpro rose 1214.29% to Rs 1.84 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 8.98% to Rs 70.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 64.36 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.70.1464.368.175.055.002.582.530.191.840.14