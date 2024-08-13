Vippy Spinpro standalone net profit rises 1214.29% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 8.98% to Rs 70.14 croreNet profit of Vippy Spinpro rose 1214.29% to Rs 1.84 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 8.98% to Rs 70.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 64.36 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales70.1464.36 9 OPM %8.175.05 -PBDT5.002.58 94 PBT2.530.19 1232 NP1.840.14 1214
