Shivagrico Implements standalone net profit rises 133.33% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 2.03% to Rs 11.08 croreNet profit of Shivagrico Implements rose 133.33% to Rs 0.14 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 2.03% to Rs 11.08 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 10.86 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales11.0810.86 2 OPM %7.407.46 -PBDT0.570.50 14 PBT0.210.09 133 NP0.140.06 133
