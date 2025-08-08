Friday, August 08, 2025 | 03:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Ramsons Projects standalone net profit rises 2458.33% in the June 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 08 2025 | 3:16 PM IST

Sales decline 34.78% to Rs 0.15 crore

Net profit of Ramsons Projects rose 2458.33% to Rs 3.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 34.78% to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.23 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales0.150.23 -35 OPM %33.3369.57 -PBDT3.700.16 2213 PBT3.680.16 2200 NP3.070.12 2458

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Aug 08 2025 | 3:00 PM IST

