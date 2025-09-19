Friday, September 19, 2025 | 08:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Vishal Mega Mart allots 17.63 lakh equity shares under ESOP

Vishal Mega Mart allots 17.63 lakh equity shares under ESOP

Last Updated : Sep 19 2025 | 8:04 PM IST
Vishal Mega Mart has allotted 17,63,807 equity shares under ESOP on 19 September 2025. Consequent to the allotment, the paid-up share capital of the Company has accordingly increased from Rs. 46,69,30,41,190 consisting of 4,66,93,04,119 equity shares having a face value of Rs.10/- each to Rs. 46,71,06,79,260 consisting of 4,67,10,67,926 equity shares having a face value of Rs. 10/- each.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Sep 19 2025 | 7:45 PM IST

