Interest rate on GOI Floating Rate Savings Bond 2033 shall be 6.82% says RBI

Last Updated : Sep 19 2025 | 6:31 PM IST
Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has stated that the rate of interest on Government of India Floating Rate Bond 2033 (GOI FRB 2033) applicable for the half year September 22, 2025 to March 21, 2026 shall be 6.82 percent per annum. FRB 2033 carries a coupon, which has a base rate equivalent to the average of the Weighted Average Yield (WAY) of last three auctions (from the rate fixing day, i.e., September 22, 2025) of 182 Day T-Bills, plus a fixed spread (1.22 percent).

First Published: Sep 19 2025 | 6:05 PM IST

