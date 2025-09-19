Friday, September 19, 2025 | 05:57 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Cautious optimism prevails: market awaits PMI data and Fed speech for direction

Cautious optimism prevails: market awaits PMI data and Fed speech for direction

Image

Last Updated : Sep 19 2025 | 5:50 PM IST

The Indian equities market is likely to see a cautiously positive week ahead, with the Nifty maintaining support above important moving averages. A key resistance level to watch is around 25,500, and a strong breakout beyond this level could open the path to retesting recent highs near 25,669. On the downside, immediate support lies near 25,000, which should act as a solid floor for the index. Market momentum is supported by the recent US Federal Reserve rate cut, improving earnings expectations, and progress in India-US trade negotiations. However, volatility may persist amid continued foreign fund movements, upcoming IPOs, and global cues. A prudent approach would be to look for buying opportunities on dips, while staying alert to any sudden market shifts.

 

The coming week holds several key economic releases for India that could influence market sentiment. On Tuesday, September 23rd, HSBC will be unveiling its Composite, Manufacturing, and Services PMI Flash estimates for September at 10:30 AM, offering fresh insights into business activity across major sectors.

HSBC India Composite PMI rose to 63.2 in August 2025, up from 61.1 in July and marking a 17-year high, despite coming in below the flash estimate of 65.2.

The HSBC India Manufacturing PMI rose to 59.3 in August 2025 from 59.1 in July, but was revised lower from initial estimates of 59.8.

The HSBC India Services PMI was revised lower to 62.5 in August 2025, down from the preliminary estimate of 65.6.

Also Read

Zelio E-Mobility

Zelio E-Mobility to raise ₹78 crore via SME IPO for R&D, expansion

Rekha Gupta, Delhi CM

CM Rekha Gupta hails DUSU poll winners, promises support from Delhi govt

US visa, H4, H1B

US revokes visas of Indian corporate leaders over drug links: Embassy

India-EU FTA, Free trade, European Union, India trade policy

Greek PM dials Modi, extends support for early conclusion of India-EU FTA

Tech Wrap Sept 19: iPhone 17 series sale, Amazfit T-Rex 3, Gaming Copilot

Tech Wrap Sept 19: iPhone 17 series sale, Amazfit T-Rex 3, Gaming Copilot

Global Cues:

The upcoming week in the US is packed with market-moving events and data releases. It kicks off on Tuesday night with a closely watched speech by the Federal Reserve Chair Powell at 10:05 PM, potentially setting the tone for monetary policy expectations.

By Thursday, market participants will parse fresh reports on durable goods orders, final second quarter GDP growth, and existing home sales from 6:00 PM onwards, painting a detailed picture of economic momentum.

The week rounds out on Friday evening with important updates on inflation and consumer health, including the Core PCE Price Index, personal income, and personal spending figures for Augustall released at 6:00 PM. These releases will help investors gauge US growth, demand, and inflation trends, potentially influencing global market sentiment.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Saatvik Green Energy IPO subscribed 59%

Saatvik Green Energy IPO subscribed 59%

GK Energy IPO subscribed 2.57 times

GK Energy IPO subscribed 2.57 times

Ivalue Infosolutions IPO subscribed 89%

Ivalue Infosolutions IPO subscribed 89%

Adani Group stocks soar as Sebi clears Gautam Adani of Hindenburg charges

Adani Group stocks soar as Sebi clears Gautam Adani of Hindenburg charges

INR extends gains amid optimism on US-India trade negotiations

INR extends gains amid optimism on US-India trade negotiations

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 19 2025 | 5:28 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayEuro Pratik Sales IPO AllotmentSaatvik Green Energy IPORussia Earthquake TodayGST on InsuranceLatest News LIVEIndia-w vs Australia-w 2nd ODI playing 11Upcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon