Friday, September 19, 2025 | 05:39 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / GK Energy IPO subscribed 2.57 times

GK Energy IPO subscribed 2.57 times

Image

Last Updated : Sep 19 2025 | 5:31 PM IST

The offer received bids for 5.70 crore shares as against 2.21 crore shares on offer.

The initial public offer of GK Energy received bids for 5,70,51,092 shares as against 2,21,80,828 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 17:00 IST on Friday (19 September 2025). The issue was subscribed 2.57 times.

The issue opened for bidding on 19 September 2025 and it will close on 23 September 2025. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 145 and 153 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 98 equity shares and in multiples thereof.

The issue comprises both a fresh issue of equity shares up to Rs 400 crore and an OFS of up to 42,00,000 equity shares. The OFS comprises sale of 4,000,000 equity shares by Gopal Rajaram Kabra and 2,00,000 equity shares by Mehul Ajit Shah.

 

Of the net proceeds from the fresh issue, Rs 322.458 crore will be used for funding long-term working capital requirements and the balance for general corporate purposes.

The aggregate outstanding total consolidated borrowings were Rs 488.872 crore as of July 31, 2025.

Also Read

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, Galaxy A55, Galaxy M36

Samsung announces price drop on select models: Galaxy S24 Ultra at ₹71,999

Industry

Odisha approves 25 new projects to be built at a cost of ₹4,739 crore

drugs, pharma

CDSCO flags 3 spurious drugs, 94 not of standard quality in August

bonds

Sebi, RBI in talks to introduce corporate bond index derivatives

Anil Ambani, owner of Reliance Infra

Reliance Infra & Power distance themselves from CBI case on Anil Ambani

GK Energy, promoted by Gopal Rajaram Kabra and Mehul Ajit Shah, is Indias largest pure-play EPC provider of solar-powered agricultural water pump systems under the PM-KUSUM scheme (Component B), with over 62,500 installations completed till December 2024. The company also undertakes EPC projects for water storage and distribution facilities, rooftop solar, and other solar solutions for government agencies.

It operates an asset-light model, sourcing components under the GK Energy brand, and plans backward integration with a proposed 1GW solar module manufacturing plant in Maharashtra. GK Energy is empanelled with the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy in multiple states, with a strong presence in Maharashtra, Haryana, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh.

Ahead of the IPO, GK Energy on Thursday, 18 September 2025, raised Rs 139.27 crore from anchor investors. The board allotted 98.03 lakh shares at Rs 153 each to 13 anchor investors.

The firm reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 133.21 crore and a total income of Rs 1,094.83 crore for the twelve months ended on 31 March 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Ivalue Infosolutions IPO subscribed 89%

Ivalue Infosolutions IPO subscribed 89%

Adani Group stocks soar as Sebi clears Gautam Adani of Hindenburg charges

Adani Group stocks soar as Sebi clears Gautam Adani of Hindenburg charges

INR extends gains amid optimism on US-India trade negotiations

INR extends gains amid optimism on US-India trade negotiations

Benchmarks snap three-day winning streak; Nifty slips below 25,350

Benchmarks snap three-day winning streak; Nifty slips below 25,350

Quick Wrap: Nifty PSU Bank Index rises 1.28%

Quick Wrap: Nifty PSU Bank Index rises 1.28%

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 19 2025 | 5:14 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayEuro Pratik Sales IPO AllotmentSaatvik Green Energy IPORussia Earthquake TodayGST on InsuranceLatest News LIVEIndia-w vs Australia-w 2nd ODI playing 11Upcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon