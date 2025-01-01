Tata Motors records muted sales in Dec'24

Sells 78,164 unitsTata Motors registered total sales of 78,164 units in month of December 2024 compared to 77,855 units in December 2023, recording a flat growth.
Total sales includes domestic sales of 76,599 units (up 1%) and exports of 1565 units (down 9%).
Total sales includes passenger vehicle sales of 44,289 units (up 1%) and commercial vehicle sales of 33875 units (down 1%).
