Praveg launches luxury resort at Jawai, Rajasthan

Last Updated : Jan 01 2025 | 7:50 PM IST
Praveg announced the launch of its luxury resort operations of Praveg Caves Jawai, starting 01 January 2025. Situated amidst the captivating wilderness of Jawai, the resort offers an extraordinary fusion of opulence and adventure, promising guests an unmatched experience that celebrates both nature and luxury.

Praveg Caves Jawai is projected to achieve an occupancy rate of 60% to 70% reflecting the rising demand for high-end stays in offbeat locations. With average room rates ranging from Rs 18,000 to Rs 22,000, the resort is poised to deliver exceptional value to discerning travelers.

First Published: Jan 01 2025 | 7:35 PM IST

