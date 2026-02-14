Vishnu Prakash R Punglia reports standalone net loss of Rs 29.98 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 26.34% to Rs 177.48 crore

Net loss of Vishnu Prakash R Punglia reported to Rs 29.98 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net profit of Rs 3.86 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 26.34% to Rs 177.48 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 240.93 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.177.48240.93-7.3811.43-23.9811.61-29.417.63-29.983.86

