Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Vishnu Prakash R Punglia standalone net profit declines 23.45% in the December 2023 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Feb 09 2024 | 4:35 PM IST
Sales decline 13.81% to Rs 242.05 crore
Net profit of Vishnu Prakash R Punglia declined 23.45% to Rs 17.37 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 22.69 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 13.81% to Rs 242.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 280.84 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales242.05280.84 -14 OPM %14.0314.12 -PBDT25.9432.56 -20 PBT23.1030.70 -25 NP17.3722.69 -23
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Vishwajeet Vishnu Sets Off on Expedition for Hearing Awareness from Delhi to London

Prakash Industries standalone net profit rises 77.95% in the December 2023 quarter

Rolex Rings standalone net profit declines 29.87% in the December 2023 quarter

Orient Electric standalone net profit declines 25.28% in the December 2023 quarter

Sumitomo Chemical India standalone net profit declines 39.36% in the December 2023 quarter

Bella Casa Fashion &amp; Retail standalone net profit rises 7.73% in the December 2023 quarter

Kritika Wires standalone net profit rises 75.70% in the December 2023 quarter

Nutricircle reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.28 crore in the December 2023 quarter

IVP standalone net profit declines 83.35% in the December 2023 quarter

Pfizer standalone net profit declines 13.73% in the December 2023 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 09 2024 | 4:17 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayArticle 370 TrailerLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayBharat Ratna AwardHappy Chocolate Day 2024Zomato Share PriceICC U19 World Cup 2024 FinalBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon