IVP standalone net profit declines 83.35% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales decline 21.65% to Rs 122.33 crore

Net profit of IVP declined 83.35% to Rs 1.71 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 10.27 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 21.65% to Rs 122.33 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 156.14 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.122.33156.144.166.173.787.222.385.911.7110.27