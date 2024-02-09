Sensex (    %)
                        
IVP standalone net profit declines 83.35% in the December 2023 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 09 2024 | 4:33 PM IST
Sales decline 21.65% to Rs 122.33 crore
Net profit of IVP declined 83.35% to Rs 1.71 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 10.27 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 21.65% to Rs 122.33 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 156.14 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales122.33156.14 -22 OPM %4.166.17 -PBDT3.787.22 -48 PBT2.385.91 -60 NP1.7110.27 -83
First Published: Feb 09 2024 | 4:16 PM IST

