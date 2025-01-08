Business Standard

Advait Infratech receives order from Gujarat Energy Transmission Corporation

Advait Infratech receives order from Gujarat Energy Transmission Corporation

Last Updated : Jan 08 2025 | 1:16 PM IST
Advait Infratech has received an order from Gujarat Energy Transmission Corporation for supply, installation, testing & commissioning of conversion of line with DOG Conductor into equivalent HTLS Conductor (Equivalent weight of DOG Conductor with Higher Ampacity) of Surendranagar Circle for (1) 66KV Dhrangadhra (220KV) - Dhrangadhra Line (2) 66KV Viramgam - KANZ Line dated 06-Jan-2025.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

EMS bags work order from Indore Municipal Corporation

POCL Enterprises edges higher for second day

Brigade Ent launches net-zero residential development 'Citrine' with revenue potenial of Rs 500 crore

Brigade Enterprises launches 10-acre mixed use development 'Brigade Gateway at Neopolis'

IDFC FIRST Bank allots 4.68 lakh equity shares under ESOS

First Published: Jan 08 2025 | 1:02 PM IST

