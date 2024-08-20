Granules India rises on USFDA nod for oral drug Glycopyrrolate

Granules India added 1.77% to Rs 673.95 after the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved its abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) for Glycopyrrolate Oral Solution.

It is bioequivalent and therapeutically equivalent to the reference listed drug, Cuvposa Oral Solution of Merz Pharmaceuticals, LLC.

Glycopyrrolate Oral Solution is an anticholinergic medication indicated for pediatric patients aged three to 16 years who have neurological conditions associated with problem drooling.

Krishna Prasad Chigurupati, chairman and managing director of Granules India said, As we strengthen Granules footprint in the U.S. market, this approval highlights our robust quality systems, ensuring compliance with the highest regulatory standards.

The ANDA has been filed by Granules Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (GPI), a wholly owned foreign subsidiary of the company.