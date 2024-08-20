Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Granules India rises on USFDA nod for oral drug Glycopyrrolate

Granules India rises on USFDA nod for oral drug Glycopyrrolate

Image

Last Updated : Aug 20 2024 | 2:16 PM IST
Granules India added 1.77% to Rs 673.95 after the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved its abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) for Glycopyrrolate Oral Solution.
The ANDA has been filed by Granules Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (GPI), a wholly owned foreign subsidiary of the company.
It is bioequivalent and therapeutically equivalent to the reference listed drug, Cuvposa Oral Solution of Merz Pharmaceuticals, LLC.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Glycopyrrolate Oral Solution is an anticholinergic medication indicated for pediatric patients aged three to 16 years who have neurological conditions associated with problem drooling.
Krishna Prasad Chigurupati, chairman and managing director of Granules India said, As we strengthen Granules footprint in the U.S. market, this approval highlights our robust quality systems, ensuring compliance with the highest regulatory standards.
Granules India is primarily involved in the manufacturing and selling of Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs), Pharmaceutical Formulation intermediates (PFIs) and Finished Dosages (FDs).
The pharma company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 134.65 crore in Q1 FY25, steeply higher than Rs 47.89 crore posted in Q1 FY24. Revenue from operations in first quarter of FY25 was at Rs 1,179.87 crore, up 19.72% from Rs 985.52 crore reported in the same period a year ago.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Ship, shipbuilding, shipbuilders

Shipbuilding stocks trade weak; Mazagon Dock, Cochin, GRSE down up to 9%

CRPF Inspector Kuldeep kumar tribute

CRPF pays tributes to inspector Kuldeep slain during Udhampur encounter

KPMG

KPMG India ties up with Zscaler to help organisations deal with cyber risks

Indian Civil Services

LIVE news: Central govt asks UPSC to cancel latest advertisement for lateral entry in bureaucracy

Share market live

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex trade around day's high; TCS, Dixon Tech hit 52-week high

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 20 2024 | 2:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodaySaraswati Saree Depot listingKolkata Doctor rape-murder case LIVEMpox Virus UpdatesPOCO Pad 5GKolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case UpdateBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon