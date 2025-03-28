Friday, March 28, 2025 | 03:09 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes jump at Aster DM Healthcare Ltd counter

Volumes jump at Aster DM Healthcare Ltd counter

Image

Last Updated : Mar 28 2025 | 3:04 PM IST

Aster DM Healthcare Ltd saw volume of 154.37 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 24.95 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 6.19 lakh shares

Bayer CropScience Ltd, Timken India Ltd, DCM Shriram Ltd, Indian Overseas Bank are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 28 March 2025.

Aster DM Healthcare Ltd saw volume of 154.37 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 24.95 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 6.19 lakh shares. The stock increased 6.19% to Rs.481.40. Volumes stood at 9.37 lakh shares in the last session.

Bayer CropScience Ltd saw volume of 3.58 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 12.08 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 29657 shares. The stock increased 4.96% to Rs.4,942.00. Volumes stood at 86238 shares in the last session.

 

Timken India Ltd notched up volume of 8.36 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.83 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.22 lakh shares. The stock rose 0.73% to Rs.2,729.45. Volumes stood at 3.79 lakh shares in the last session.

DCM Shriram Ltd notched up volume of 6.51 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.5 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.00 lakh shares. The stock slipped 0.71% to Rs.1,096.00. Volumes stood at 4.14 lakh shares in the last session.

Indian Overseas Bank clocked volume of 372.94 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 4.42 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 84.31 lakh shares. The stock lost 6.47% to Rs.39.05. Volumes stood at 193.9 lakh shares in the last session.

First Published: Mar 28 2025 | 2:30 PM IST

