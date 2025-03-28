Friday, March 28, 2025 | 03:19 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / India proposes tariff cuts on US farm imports as April 2 deadline looms

India proposes tariff cuts on US farm imports as April 2 deadline looms

Unlike many other nations, India has been been on the front foot to negotiate tariff cuts and is open on over half of US imports worth $23 billion, Reuters reported

Modi Trump

Notably, while Trump has consistently maintained that India’s high tariffs preclude special treatment, he has softened his stance over the past few days.| PTI Photo

Rahul Goreja New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 28 2025 | 3:03 PM IST

Listen to This Article

In a new development amid US President Donald Trump’s reciprocal tariff threats, India has offered to lower tariffs on import of US farm products like almonds and cranberries, two government sources told Reuters.
 
India agreed upon the tariff cuts on bourbon whiskey and agricultural products such as almonds, walnuts, cranberries, pistachios and lentils in a meeting with Brendan Lynch, the assistant US trade representative for South and Central Asia, a source familiar with the discussion said.
 
Regarding the trade talks, Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal on Thursday, March 27, said that the trade talks are “progressing well”, and a bilateral trade pact is still in progress.
 
 
However, the Ministry of Commerce and Industry did not comment on the latest development, while the embassy spokesperson in New Delhi said, “We don’t have anything to share on private diplomatic discussions,” reported Reuters.
 
Unlike many other nations, India has been on the front foot to negotiate tariff cuts and is open to cuts on over half of US imports worth $23 billion, Reuters reported earlier this week.

Also Read

Navratri

Chaitra Navratri 2025: Will it begin on 30 or 31st March? Key dates inside

Modi Putin

Putin to visit India soon, preparations underway: Russian foreign minister

Travis Scott

Travis Scott, Guns N' Roses and more to rock India in 2025. Details here

Israel attacks on Gaza

India says Gaza situation concerning: 'Important to release all hostages'

Modi, Narendra Modi, Christopher Luxon

India, New Zealand discuss FTA, direct flights, relaxed customs for traders

 
Last month, Goyal also said that the two countries can offer concessions and duty reductions, as their economies complement each other.
 
“We complement each other, we can give mutual concessions to each other, tariff reductions and make it easier to export and import between the two countries,” he said, adding, “We have started working on different ideas, engaging with different stakeholders within and outside the government and preparing ourselves for discussions, (which) we hope we will start soon.”
 
In February, India also slashed the custom duty on bourbon whiskey from 150 per cent to 100 per cent. With the bilateral talks, further adjustment in tariffs can be expected soon.
 
Notably, while Trump has consistently maintained that India’s high tariffs preclude special treatment, he has softened his stance over the past few days. Without naming any country, Trump said that a lot of countries will be given a break on April 2. He has also said that tariffs will likely be more “lenient than reciprocal”.

More From This Section

US-India trade relations, US tariff reduction demands, non-tariff barriers, regulatory hurdles, US exports to India, US Chamber of Commerce, Coalition of Services Industries, Harley Davidson trade stance, USTR trade review, reciprocal tariffs April 2

India looks to offer US tariff cuts on farm imports, eyes trade success

Russian oil tanker, Russian tanker

Centre 'bars' oil tanker carrying Russian crude over documentation lapse

US-India, US-India flag, US India flag

India seeks to ease tariffs, woo Trump with early trade deal talks

PremiumIndia-US

Data localisation norms a key sticking point in India-US BTA talks

Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Customs duty cuts not linked to Trump's tariff war: FM Sitharaman

Topics : Donald Trump Piyush Goyal India United States tariffs Trump’s reciprocal tax BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 28 2025 | 3:02 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayGold Silver Price TodayLatest LIVE newsSpinaroo Commercial IPOCSK vs RCB Pitch ReportWhat is Studio GhibliIPL 2025 Point TableIPL 2025 Schedule
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon