Volumes jump at Emami Ltd counter

Vaibhav Global Ltd, J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Home First Finance Company India Ltd, Cholamandalam Financial Holdings Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 01 July 2024.

Emami Ltd saw volume of 92.31 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 15.63 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 5.91 lakh shares. The stock increased 5.32% to Rs.726.00. Volumes stood at 4.63 lakh shares in the last session.

Vaibhav Global Ltd notched up volume of 32.56 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 9.15 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3.56 lakh shares. The stock rose 7.74% to Rs.332.50. Volumes stood at 2.64 lakh shares in the last session.

J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd clocked volume of 12.77 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.61 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.68 lakh shares. The stock gained 2.58% to Rs.1,800.00. Volumes stood at 3.85 lakh shares in the last session.

Home First Finance Company India Ltd notched up volume of 11.36 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 4.52 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.51 lakh shares. The stock rose 8.28% to Rs.1,121.20. Volumes stood at 1.59 lakh shares in the last session.

Cholamandalam Financial Holdings Ltd registered volume of 21.16 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 4.46 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 4.75 lakh shares. The stock rose 10.30% to Rs.1,603.15. Volumes stood at 30.79 lakh shares in the last session.

