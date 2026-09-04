Volumes jump at HBL Engineering Ltd counter
HBL Engineering Ltd saw volume of 127.24 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 20.33 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 6.26 lakh shares
Gland Pharma Ltd, New India Assurance Company Ltd, Affle 3i Ltd, Titagarh Rail Systems Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 04 September 2026.
HBL Engineering Ltd saw volume of 127.24 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 20.33 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 6.26 lakh shares. The stock increased 4.20% to Rs.693.50. Volumes stood at 5.59 lakh shares in the last session.
Gland Pharma Ltd clocked volume of 26.88 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 9 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.99 lakh shares. The stock gained 1.61% to Rs.2,954.80. Volumes stood at 1.89 lakh shares in the last session.
New India Assurance Company Ltd witnessed volume of 588.98 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 8 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 73.61 lakh shares. The stock increased 17.69% to Rs.229.88. Volumes stood at 69.06 lakh shares in the last session.
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Affle 3i Ltd clocked volume of 24.49 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.79 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3.14 lakh shares. The stock gained 4.92% to Rs.1,593.90. Volumes stood at 13.26 lakh shares in the last session.
Titagarh Rail Systems Ltd saw volume of 27.15 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.34 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3.70 lakh shares. The stock increased 2.53% to Rs.865.60. Volumes stood at 3.66 lakh shares in the last session.
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First Published: Sep 04 2026 | 2:50 PM IST