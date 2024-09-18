Business Standard
Bang Overseas Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Bang Overseas Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Last Updated : Sep 18 2024 | 2:50 PM IST
Renaissance Global Ltd, Ecos (India) Mobility & Hospitality Ltd, SpiceJet Ltd and Imagicaaworld Entertainment Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 18 September 2024.
Bang Overseas Ltd lost 7.35% to Rs 62.77 at 14:33 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 9761 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12056 shares in the past one month.
 
Renaissance Global Ltd crashed 6.96% to Rs 133.65. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.25 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.34 lakh shares in the past one month.
Ecos (India) Mobility & Hospitality Ltd tumbled 6.83% to Rs 550.05. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.91 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5.8 lakh shares in the past one month.
SpiceJet Ltd fell 6.27% to Rs 69.1. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 131.57 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 107.21 lakh shares in the past one month.
Imagicaaworld Entertainment Ltd plummeted 5.90% to Rs 82.93. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 2.11 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.53 lakh shares in the past one month.
First Published: Sep 18 2024 | 2:45 PM IST

