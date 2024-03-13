Sensex (    %)
                             
Volumes jump at ITC Ltd counter

Last Updated : Mar 13 2024 | 11:50 AM IST
ITC Ltd saw volume of 4396.32 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 534.38 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 8.23 lakh shares
Max Financial Services Ltd, DLF Ltd, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd, Tata Elxsi Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 13 March 2024.
ITC Ltd saw volume of 4396.32 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 534.38 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 8.23 lakh shares. The stock increased 6.69% to Rs.431.30. Volumes stood at 26.62 lakh shares in the last session.
Max Financial Services Ltd notched up volume of 4.18 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 11.32 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 36934 shares. The stock slipped 0.89% to Rs.970.00. Volumes stood at 19117 shares in the last session.
DLF Ltd saw volume of 6.11 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 7.84 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 77855 shares. The stock dropped 0.60% to Rs.859.15. Volumes stood at 1.06 lakh shares in the last session.
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd registered volume of 83072 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 3.23 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 25699 shares. The stock slipped 5.10% to Rs.1,915.95. Volumes stood at 18274 shares in the last session.
Tata Elxsi Ltd recorded volume of 19706 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 2.77 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 7126 shares. The stock gained 0.80% to Rs.7,635.00. Volumes stood at 5640 shares in the last session.
Also Read

FMCG stocks edge higher

ITC Ltd Spurts 5.43%, S&amp;P BSE FMCG Sector index Gains 2.57%

Godfrey Phillips India Ltd Slides 3.57%, S&amp;P BSE FMCG Sector index Shed 1.03%

Barometers trade with minor cuts, Realty shares slides

Real Estate stocks edge lower

Market extends losses; Sensex slides 332 pts

Board of Abbott India appoints Swati Dalal as MD

Salasar Techno receives NOA from TANGEDCO for contract worth Rs 1,034 crore

L&amp;T construction arm bags 'significant' order

Board of L G Balakrishnan &amp; Bros approves allotment of 5 lakh convertible warrants

First Published: Mar 13 2024 | 11:00 AM IST

