The civil construction firm's construction arm secured a 'significant order' for its Buildings & Factories (B&F) vertical from the All-India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Madurai, Tamil Nadu.

The order is received under the PMSSY division, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India.

The scope of work includes construction of a 720-bed hospital, a 150-bed infectious diseases block, a 30 bed AYUSH block, a 150-seat medical college, a nursing college, a 750-seater auditorium, hostel, and residential facilities. It involves civil structure, finishes, MEP services and external development including landscaping.

The project is to be executed in 33 months. The total built up area is 2.1 million square feet.

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) is an Indian multinational engaged in EPC Projects, hi-tech manufacturing and services. It operates in over 50 countries worldwide. A strong, customer focused approach and the constant quest for top class quality has enabled L&T to attain and sustain leadership in its major lines of business for eight decades.

The company reported 15.45% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 2,947.36 crore on 18.84% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 55,127.82 crore in Q3 FY24 over Q3 FY23.

The scrip fell 1.61% to trade at Rs 3562.95 on the BSE.

As per Larsen & Toubro's (L&T) classification, the value of the significant' contract lies between Rs 1,000 crore and Rs 2,500 crore.