Business Standard
Home / Education / News / AP TET 2024: Exam started today; check guidelines and admit card link

AP TET 2024: Exam started today; check guidelines and admit card link

The School Education Department, Andhra Pradesh, will hold the Teacher Eligibility Test 2024 from today, Oct 3, 2024. Hall tickets are available on the official website at aptet.apcfss.in

AP TET 2024 (Photo/Unsplash)

AP TET 2024 (Photo/Unsplash)

Sonika Nitin Nimje
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 03 2024 | 11:30 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Today, October 3, the much-awaited Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (AP TET) 2024 is being held by the Andhra Pradesh School Education Department. The exam is scheduled to take place across 19 days, ending on October 21, to provide opportunities to candidates to become teachers in the state.


Two shifts will be offered for the Andhra Pradesh TET.  One first shift starts from 9:30 am to 12 pm and a second shift from 2:30 pm to 5 pm. Candidates will be permitted to enter the exam centres one and a half hours before the start of the exam.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

 


AP TET 2024: Exam guidelines 


In the district education officers' offices, the agency has established help centers. For any questions, candidates can get in touch with these help centers.


It is essential for all applicants to carry a legit, original photo identity card to the exam centres (Aadhaar card, voter identity card, driving licence, etc.) alongside their admit cards.


PwD applicants will get a benefit of 50 extra minutes to attempt their exams.

More From This Section

AFCAT 2 Result 2024

IAF AFCAT 2 Results 2024 declared: Here is how to check and download

IBPS RRB Clerk Mains 2024

IBPS RRB Clerk Mains 2024: Admit card announced at ibps.in, details inside

Bibek Debroy, chairman of the Economic Advisory Council (EAC) to the Prime Minister (PM)

Bibek Debroy steps down as Chancellor of Pune-based Gokhale Institute

finance banking fintech

IBPS RRB Clerk 2024: Result announced at ibps.in; check details inside

College students, students

MPPEB PNST, GNMST results 2024 out; here's how to check, download


Electronic devices such as mobiles, laptop, tablet, computers, etc and calculators are prohibited inside the exam hall.


The candidate must bring two passport-sized photos and give them to the departmental officer if the photo on their hall centre is missing, or undersized.



AP TET 2024: Important dates 


The AP TET 2024 exams will be conducted on October 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14, 15, 16, 17, 18, 19, 20, and 21. Originally, it was planned for August 5 to 20 but it was later postponed to October 3 to 20 to provide applicants enough time to prepare well for the exams. 


The provisional answer keys will be declared from October 4 onwards and the final answer key will be announced on October 27. The result of AP TET 2024 will be out on November 2.



AP TET 2024: Marking pattern 


In order to pass the exam, candidates in the open category must get at least 60% of the marks. Candidates in the BC category have a 50% pass rate, whereas candidates in the SC, ST, PH, and ex-servicemen categories can have a 40% pass rate.


Also Read

College students, students

Rajasthan University BEd 2nd Year Result 2024 released, here's how to check

Exam, National exam

TS DSC 2024: Telangana TS DSC Results announced at tgdsc.aptonline.in

SSC CHSL 2024

SSC CHSL 2024: Exam date declared at ssc.gov.in; check complete schedule

manufacturing

Deploy DPIs to help build skilling ecosystem, says FICCI-EY joint report

exam, exams

TS SET 2024: Answer key out at telanganaset.org; objection window opens

Topics : education Teachers exam results Today News

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 03 2024 | 11:30 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayHaryana Assembly Polls LIveBihar FloodsLatest News LIVEStock Market TodayVirat KohliIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon