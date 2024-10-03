Haryana Assembly polls LIVE: Rahul Gandhi to address rally in Nuh on last day of campaigning
Catch all the news updates related to Haryana Assembly elections here
BS Web Team New Delhi
Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi will be in Haryana on Thursday, the last day of campaigning for the upcoming Assembly polls. Gandhi will address a public meeting in Nuh in favour of party candidate and sitting MLA Aftab Ahmed, who will be up against Tahir Hussain of the INLD, Rabia Kidwai of the AAP and Sanjay Singh of the BJP.
Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag has thrown his weight behind Congress candidate Anirudh Chaudhary in the upcoming Haryana Assembly elections
Gandhi will then proceed to Bhawaria in Mahendragarh to address a joint public meeting for the party’s candidates from the Mahendragarh, Ateli and Narnaul constituencies. The Congress has fielded Rao Dhan Singh , Anita Yadav and Rao Narender Singh from Mahendragarh, Ateli and Narnaul respectively.
Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag has thrown his weight behind Congress candidate Anirudh Chaudhary in the upcoming Haryana Assembly elections
8:51 AM
Jawans, kisans, pehalwans have vowed to oust BJP, claims Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi
Addressing an election rally to campaign for party candidate wrestler-turned-politician Vinesh Phogat in Julana assembly segment, the Congress general secretary Priyanka, held that Vinesh’s trust was broken in the Olympics
8:47 AM
Polling for all 90 Assembly seats to be held in single phase on Oct 5
Results of the polls will be announced on October 8.
8:34 AM
Another setback for AAP as its Nilokheri candidate joins Congress
After joining the party, Amar Singh said only Congress can defeat the BJP government which has been 'unjust to farmers, women, Dalits, and minorities'.
8:32 AM
Congress going to form government in Haryana with a two-thirds majority: Dr KV Singh
8:29 AM
Haryana assembly polls: Hema Malini joins Saini’s roadshow at Ladwa
Bollywood actress and Mathura MP Hema Malini on Wednesday joined the road show of BJP candidate and caretaker chief minister Nayab Singh Saini in Ladwa.
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Oct 03 2024 | 8:44 AM IST