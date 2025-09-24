Wednesday, September 24, 2025 | 11:08 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Volumes jump at Minda Corporation Ltd counter

Volumes jump at Minda Corporation Ltd counter

Last Updated : Sep 24 2025 | 11:04 AM IST

Minda Corporation Ltd saw volume of 5.48 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 21.98 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 24936 shares

Schaeffler India Ltd, Tata Investment Corporation Ltd, Amber Enterprises India Ltd, Go Digit General Insurance Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 24 September 2025.

Minda Corporation Ltd saw volume of 5.48 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 21.98 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 24936 shares. The stock increased 8.38% to Rs.578.90. Volumes stood at 26338 shares in the last session.

Schaeffler India Ltd witnessed volume of 25285 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 11.85 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2135 shares. The stock increased 0.03% to Rs.4,113.40. Volumes stood at 1490 shares in the last session.

 

Tata Investment Corporation Ltd notched up volume of 1.67 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 8.14 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 20470 shares. The stock rose 8.11% to Rs.8,805.20. Volumes stood at 1.04 lakh shares in the last session.

Amber Enterprises India Ltd registered volume of 1.03 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 7.52 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 13715 shares. The stock rose 0.27% to Rs.8,320.65. Volumes stood at 6016 shares in the last session.

Go Digit General Insurance Ltd witnessed volume of 78312 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 5.96 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 13147 shares. The stock increased 1.38% to Rs.360.85. Volumes stood at 17586 shares in the last session.

Ceinsys Tech secures MMRDA contract for ESRI ArcGIS software worth Rs 16 crore

Saatvik Green Energy IPO ends with subscription of 6.57 times

Mazagon Dock inks MoU with Tamil Nadu for potential greenfield shipyard on India's eastern coast.

Barometers trade with modest losses; IT shares drop

Minda Corp rallies on Vision 2030 roadmap

First Published: Sep 24 2025 | 11:00 AM IST

