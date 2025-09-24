Wednesday, September 24, 2025 | 10:52 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Saatvik Green Energy IPO ends with subscription of 6.57 times

Saatvik Green Energy IPO ends with subscription of 6.57 times

Image

Last Updated : Sep 24 2025 | 10:50 AM IST

The offer received bids for 9.38 crore shares as against 1.42 crore shares on offer.

The initial public offer of Saatvik Green Energy received bids for 9,38,08,672 shares as against 1,42,71,970 shares on offer. The issue was subscribed 6.57 times.

The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) category was subscribed 10.84 times, the Non-Institutional Investors category was subscribed 10.04 times and the Retail Individual Investors category was subscribed 2.66 times.

The issue opened for bidding on 19 September 2025 and it closed on 23 September 2025. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 442 and 465 per share.

The IPO comprised an offer for sale (OFS) of equity shares aggregating to Rs 200 crore and a fresh issue of equity shares aggregating to Rs 700 crore.

 

Of the net proceeds from the fresh issue, about Rs 10.819 crore had been used for payment/prepayment of certain outstanding borrowings; Rs 166.436 crore had been used for investment in Saatvik Solar Industries, a wholly owned subsidiary, for repayment and prepayment of certain borrowings availed by the subsidiary; Rs 477.227 crore had been used towards investment in Saatvik Solar Industries, a WOS of the company, for setting up a 4 GW solar PV module manufacturing facility at Gopalpur (Odisha); and the balance had been used for general corporate purposes.

Also Read

Stock market

Prime Focus shares rise 4%, hits all-time high; why is stock in demand?

BSE, NSE, STOCK MARKETS

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex down 350pts, Nifty below 25,100; IT, financials drag; PBSs shine

The number of active investors on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) have jumped 44 per cent over the past one year to 47.9 million at the end of September 2024. The surge in active clients is underpinned by the rally in the markets, with the Nifty 50

SBI, Canara, Indian Bank hit 52-wk highs; PSU Bank index up 1%; here's why

Women, Indian Women

Maharashtra mulls monetising 'Golden Data' of welfare scheme beneficiaries

WhatsApp's new Message translation feature

Now, WhatsApp translates messages from English to Hindi on Android and iOS

Saatvik Green Energy is among the leading module manufacturers in India in terms of operational solar photovoltaic (PV) module manufacturing capacity, with an operational capacity of about 3.80 gigawatt (GW) modules as of March 31, 2025. It is recognized as one of the few companies with capabilities in module manufacturing as well as engineering, procurement and construction (EPC), and operations and maintenance (O&M) services.

The EPC vertical provides comprehensive solar solutions, managing projects from concept through to execution. The offerings of this vertical include ground-mounted solar installations and rooftop solar installations. It also provides O&M services to customers, primarily for EPC projects undertaken by the company.

Ahead of the IPO, Saatvik Green Energy on Thursday, 18 September 2025, raised Rs 269.39 crore from anchor investors. The board allotted 57.93 lakh shares at Rs 465 each to 9 anchor investors.

The firm reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 213.93 crore and sales of Rs 2,158.39 crore for the three months ended on 31st March 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Mazagon Dock inks MoU with Tamil Nadu for potential greenfield shipyard on India's eastern coast.

Mazagon Dock inks MoU with Tamil Nadu for potential greenfield shipyard on India's eastern coast.

Barometers trade with modest losses; IT shares drop

Barometers trade with modest losses; IT shares drop

Minda Corp rallies on Vision 2030 roadmap

Minda Corp rallies on Vision 2030 roadmap

DXY rebounds near 97 mark as Powell sees 'challenging situation' ahead; Focus shifts to US PCE data

DXY rebounds near 97 mark as Powell sees 'challenging situation' ahead; Focus shifts to US PCE data

VMS TMT rises on debut

VMS TMT rises on debut

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 24 2025 | 10:38 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGK Energy IPO AllotmentEpack Prefab Technologies IPOTop Stocks To BuyGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEStock Market Investment StrategyUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon