Volumes jump at Rallis India Ltd counter

Last Updated : Mar 02 2024 | 3:31 PM IST
Indian Energy Exchange Ltd, Swan Energy Ltd, Jamna Auto Industries Ltd, Balaji Amines Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 02 March 2024.
Rallis India Ltd saw volume of 6.14 lakh shares by 12:49 IST on NSE, a 1.81 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3.39 lakh shares. The stock increased 3.54% to Rs.262.10. Volumes stood at 6.63 lakh shares in the last session.
Indian Energy Exchange Ltd recorded volume of 95.41 lakh shares by 12:49 IST on NSE, a 1.52 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 62.90 lakh shares. The stock gained 4.99% to Rs.151.55. Volumes stood at 45.05 lakh shares in the last session.
Swan Energy Ltd recorded volume of 35.25 lakh shares by 12:48 IST on NSE, a 0.88 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 40.26 lakh shares. The stock lost 4.11% to Rs.730.85. Volumes stood at 58.18 lakh shares in the last session.
Jamna Auto Industries Ltd clocked volume of 79.91 lakh shares by 12:49 IST on NSE, a 0.77 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 103.76 lakh shares. The stock gained 4.22% to Rs.135.70. Volumes stood at 532.23 lakh shares in the last session.
Balaji Amines Ltd registered volume of 19573 shares by 12:46 IST on NSE, a 0.53 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 37167 shares. The stock rose 1.44% to Rs.2,227.40. Volumes stood at 30915 shares in the last session.
First Published: Mar 02 2024 | 2:30 PM IST

