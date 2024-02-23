Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Volumes soar at Welspun Living Ltd counter

Image

Last Updated : Feb 23 2024 | 3:04 PM IST
Welspun Living Ltd clocked volume of 182.4 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 10.07 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 18.11 lakh shares
Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals Ltd, Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd, Galaxy Surfactants Ltd, Suprajit Engineering Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 23 February 2024.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Welspun Living Ltd clocked volume of 182.4 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 10.07 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 18.11 lakh shares. The stock gained 4.64% to Rs.162.25. Volumes stood at 13.75 lakh shares in the last session.
Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals Ltd notched up volume of 11.39 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 9.55 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.19 lakh shares. The stock rose 2.32% to Rs.841.00. Volumes stood at 85670 shares in the last session.
Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd registered volume of 23429 shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.94 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3374 shares. The stock slipped 0.14% to Rs.16,771.65. Volumes stood at 7635 shares in the last session.
Galaxy Surfactants Ltd saw volume of 90892 shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.93 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 13111 shares. The stock dropped 0.68% to Rs.2,487.00. Volumes stood at 7415 shares in the last session.
Suprajit Engineering Ltd notched up volume of 16.4 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.76 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.43 lakh shares. The stock rose 4.96% to Rs.417.20. Volumes stood at 1.53 lakh shares in the last session.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Indices trade near flat line; FMCG shares decline

Galaxy Surfactants consolidated net profit declines 32.80% in the December 2023 quarter

Suprajit Engineering consolidated net profit rises 5.81% in the December 2023 quarter

Barometers trim gains, FMCG stocks firm in choppy mkt

Procter &amp; Gamble Health standalone net profit declines 6.16% in the December 2023 quarter

Barometers trade with sideways; consumer durables shares advance

Kalyani Steels spurts on inking MoU with Odisha Govt

Australia Market tumbles as energy, materials stocks fall

Energy stocks edge lower

Oil and Gas stocks edge lower

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 23 2024 | 2:30 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayFarmers Protest Live UpdatesLatest News LiveIND vs ENG 4th Test Day 1 LIVE SCOREShaitaan TrailerVodafone Idea Share PriceGold PriceHiranandani GroupBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon