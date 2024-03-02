Gensol Engineering Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Vaswani Industries Ltd, Sigachi Industries Ltd, Bhatia Communications & Retail (India) Ltd and HMA Agro Industries Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 02 March 2024.

Gensol Engineering Ltd tumbled 5.00% to Rs 1104 at 02-Mar-2024 EOD IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 17597 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 66085 shares in the past one month.

Vaswani Industries Ltd crashed 5.00% to Rs 52.07. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 8345 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.46 lakh shares in the past one month.

Sigachi Industries Ltd lost 5.00% to Rs 81.97. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.74 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.55 lakh shares in the past one month.

Bhatia Communications & Retail (India) Ltd slipped 5.00% to Rs 30.24. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 12.52 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6.77 lakh shares in the past one month.

HMA Agro Industries Ltd plummeted 4.99% to Rs 66.63. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 53978 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 90482 shares in the past one month.

