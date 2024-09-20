Business Standard
Board of Rhetan TMT approves 2 MW solar power project for captive consumption

Sep 20 2024
At meeting held on 20 September 2024
The Board of Rhetan TMT at its meeting held on 20 September 2024 has approved the establishment of a solar power plant with a capacity of up to 2 MW. This facility will occupy an area of approx 20,000 square meters and will be located in the village of Untarda, Taluka Bayad, District Aravalli.
A Letter of Intent (LOI) has already been executed to initiate this project. The Company will proceed to submit an application to the Gujarat Energy Development Agency (GEDA) to secure the necessary approvals. Following this, a Technical Feasibility Report (TFR) will be obtained to assess the project's viability. Subsequently, a lease agreement for the designated property will be executed to facilitate the development of the solar power plant.
The solar power plant is designed specifically for captive consumption at the TMT Bars factory in Kadi, Gujarat.
Sep 20 2024

