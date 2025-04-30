Wednesday, April 30, 2025 | 11:20 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes jump at Schaeffler India Ltd counter

Volumes jump at Schaeffler India Ltd counter

Image

Last Updated : Apr 30 2025 | 11:16 AM IST

Schaeffler India Ltd saw volume of 30549 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 15.14 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2018 shares

Hitachi Energy India Ltd, RHI Magnesita India Ltd, Indiamart Intermesh Ltd, R R Kabel Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 30 April 2025.

Schaeffler India Ltd saw volume of 30549 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 15.14 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2018 shares. The stock increased 4.36% to Rs.3,423.80. Volumes stood at 2398 shares in the last session.

Hitachi Energy India Ltd recorded volume of 14808 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 5.45 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2717 shares. The stock gained 0.94% to Rs.14,425.00. Volumes stood at 2649 shares in the last session.

 

RHI Magnesita India Ltd saw volume of 44285 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 4.25 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 10431 shares. The stock increased 2.45% to Rs.454.45. Volumes stood at 7132 shares in the last session.

Also Read

Image via Shutterstock

'In touch with India, Pakistan', says US official on Pahalgam terror attack

stock markets

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Realty stocks surge in trade; IndusInd Bank, Paras Defence in focus

trading, markets

Vishal Mega Mart shares rally 10% on positive Q4 earnings; details here

OpenAI's GPT-4o

OpenAI rolls back GPT-4o update as AI goes 'sycophantic': What it means

IPO rush, market

Iware Supplychain IPO Day 3 update; check subscription, GMP, key dates

Indiamart Intermesh Ltd recorded volume of 25782 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 4.04 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 6386 shares. The stock gained 0.12% to Rs.2,333.90. Volumes stood at 11885 shares in the last session.

R R Kabel Ltd clocked volume of 18842 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 3.05 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 6178 shares. The stock gained 5.71% to Rs.1,038.15. Volumes stood at 6223 shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Praj Inds drops after weak Q4 outcome

Praj Inds drops after weak Q4 outcome

Monarch Networth Capital IFSC receives FME (Retail) license from IFSCA, GIFT City

Monarch Networth Capital IFSC receives FME (Retail) license from IFSCA, GIFT City

Punjab & Sind Bank Q4 PAT climbs 124% YoY to Rs 313 cr

Punjab & Sind Bank Q4 PAT climbs 124% YoY to Rs 313 cr

BPCL Q4 PAT slides 24% YoY; declares dividend of Rs 5/sh

BPCL Q4 PAT slides 24% YoY; declares dividend of Rs 5/sh

Sensex, Nifty trades near flatline; realty shares rally

Sensex, Nifty trades near flatline; realty shares rally

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 30 2025 | 11:00 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayAther Energy IPOAmbuja Cements Results 2025Gold-Silver Price TodayArunaya Organics IPOMarket HolidayQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon