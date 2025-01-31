Business Standard

Friday, January 31, 2025 | 03:12 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes jump at Whirlpool of India Ltd counter

Volumes jump at Whirlpool of India Ltd counter

Image

Last Updated : Jan 31 2025 | 3:04 PM IST

Whirlpool of India Ltd witnessed volume of 25.23 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 23.67 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.07 lakh shares

Jindal Steel & Power Ltd, Navin Fluorine International Ltd, Craftsman Automation Ltd, Jupiter Wagons Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 31 January 2025.

Whirlpool of India Ltd witnessed volume of 25.23 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 23.67 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.07 lakh shares. The stock dropped 9.58% to Rs.1,140.00. Volumes stood at 3.28 lakh shares in the last session.

 

Jindal Steel & Power Ltd clocked volume of 196.26 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 14.2 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 13.82 lakh shares. The stock lost 6.79% to Rs.783.00. Volumes stood at 19.7 lakh shares in the last session.

Navin Fluorine International Ltd recorded volume of 22.93 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 12.18 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.88 lakh shares. The stock gained 5.97% to Rs.4,141.55. Volumes stood at 4.04 lakh shares in the last session.

Also Read

Virat Kohli

Ranji Trophy 2025, Delhi vs Railways LIVE updates: Mathur scores fifty as Delhi lead by 31 at tea

Axiom-4 mission crew members

Meet crew members of Axiom-4 mission: Shubhanshu, Sławosz, Tibor and Peggy

pulses

Eco Survey calls for policy shift to cut cereal output, boost pulses, oils

bull market, stock market

Budget 2025: Why Sensex rose 800 pts after FM tabled Economic Survey today

P Chidambaram, Real State of the Economy

Congress says Modi govt leading India into 'middle-income trap': What is it?

Craftsman Automation Ltd recorded volume of 3.44 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.26 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 65426 shares. The stock gained 3.15% to Rs.4,190.00. Volumes stood at 2.9 lakh shares in the last session.

Jupiter Wagons Ltd saw volume of 434.26 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.17 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 84.05 lakh shares. The stock increased 10.47% to Rs.393.05. Volumes stood at 367.5 lakh shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Nestle India jumps as Q3 PAT rises 6% YoY to Rs 696 crore; declares dividend of Rs 14.25/sh

Nestle India jumps as Q3 PAT rises 6% YoY to Rs 696 crore; declares dividend of Rs 14.25/sh

India needs a continued step-up of infrastructure investment over the next two decades: Economic Survey

India needs a continued step-up of infrastructure investment over the next two decades: Economic Survey

SRG Housing Finance standalone net profit rises 7.89% in the December 2024 quarter

SRG Housing Finance standalone net profit rises 7.89% in the December 2024 quarter

SER Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.11 crore in the December 2024 quarter

SER Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.11 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Hind Rectifiers standalone net profit rises 558.55% in the December 2024 quarter

Hind Rectifiers standalone net profit rises 558.55% in the December 2024 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 31 2025 | 2:30 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayUnion Budget 2025 LIVEEconomic Survey 2025 LIVEGold-Silver Price todayLatest News LIVEQ3 Results TodayBudget 2025IPO NewsSalwan Momika News
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon