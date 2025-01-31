Business Standard

Home / Markets / News / Budget 2025: Why Sensex rose 800 pts after FM tabled Economic Survey today

Budget 2025: Why Sensex rose 800 pts after FM tabled Economic Survey today

Benchmark equity indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 were higher for the fourth straight day in the run-up to the presentation of the Budget 2025-26

bull market, stock market

Pranay Prakash New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Jan 31 2025 | 3:05 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Markets in India were climbing for the fourth straight day on Friday, January 31, a day ahead of the presentation of the Budget 2025-26. The BSE Sensex was trading 564 points, or 0.72 per cent, higher at 77,319 levels. The index touched an intra-day high of 77,549.92, around 800 points higher than its previous close. 
  Similarly, the 50-stock NSE Nifty50 was higher by 205.60 points, or 0.88 per cent, at 23,455. It touched an intra-day high of 23,530.70, around 280 points higher than its previous close. 
  Around the same time, on the 30-stock BSE Sensex, Nestle India was the top gainer, climbing by 4.73 per cent, followed by Larsen & Toubro, Titan, IndusInd Bank, and Maruti Suzuki India. On the flip side, among the seven declining stocks on the frontline index, ITC Hotels was the top drag, falling 4.45 per cent, followed by Bajaj Finserv, Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, and Bajaj Finance, Axis Bank, and Kotak Mahindra Bank. 
 
      Meanwhile, all the sectoral indices were also trading higher, with the Consumer Durables index trading as the top gainer, climbing 2.16 per cent, followed by the FMCG index (1.95 per cent). The Realty, Oil, and PSU Bank indices were also trading with gains of more than 1 per cent.

  Similarly, in the broader markets too, the BSE Midcap index was ahead by 1.18 per cent, and the BSE Smallcap index was higher by 1.35 per cent. 
 
The market is buoyant in the run up to the Budget 2025-26, set to be presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday, February 1, 2025.  
  Moreover, the Economic Survey 2024-25, tabled on the first day of the Budget Session of the Indian Parliament on Friday, pegs India’s economy to grow between 6.3 per cent and 6.8 per cent in the financial year 2025-26 (FY26). TRACK LIVE UPDATES HERE
  The estimates are in-line with forecasts made by international agencies such as the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Asian  Development Bank (ADB) and the World Bank. READ MORE
  The Economic Survey document also states that government capex is expected to climb further. "Union government capex is up 8.2 per cent in July – November 2024 and is expected to pick up further pace," it states. 
    Further, the document highlights that on the supply side, real GVA is also estimated to grow by 6.4 per cent in FY25, while growth in the agriculture sector is expected to rebound to an increase of 3.8 per cent in FY25. The industrial sector is estimated to grow by 6.2 per cent in FY25, according to the policy document. 
  Regarding the capital markets, the Economic Survey highlighted that a surge in retail participation over the past five years, both in terms of investor numbers and trading activity, has led the equity markets to have a steady run since the onset of the pandemic.
  Also Read: Economic Survey 2025: Inflation stays high as food prices defy global dip   The unique investor base at the National Stock Exchange (NSE) surpassed the  10-crore mark in August 2024, tripling in the last four years, and currently stands at 10.9 crore (as of 26 December 2024). The number of client codes, indicating the number of investor  accounts at NSE, has risen from a little under six crore at the end of 2019 to nearly 21 crore as of December 2024, it states.
  However, highlighting potential risks for the markets in India, the policy document states that elevated valuations and optimistic market sentiments in the US raise the likelihood of a meaningful correction in 2025. It states: "Should such a correction occur, it could have a cascading effect on India, especially given the increased participation of young, relatively new retail investors. Many of these investors that have entered the market post-pandemic have never witnessed a significant and prolonged market correction. Hence, if one were to  occur, its impact on sentiment and spending may be non-trivial".

First Published: Jan 31 2025 | 2:50 PM IST

