Tuesday, November 04, 2025 | 11:15 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes soar at 3M India Ltd counter

Volumes soar at 3M India Ltd counter

Image

Last Updated : Nov 04 2025 | 11:04 AM IST

3M India Ltd clocked volume of 5129 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 40.03 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 128 shares

JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd, Hitachi Energy India Ltd, TBO Tek Ltd, City Union Bank Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 04 November 2025.

3M India Ltd clocked volume of 5129 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 40.03 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 128 shares. The stock gained 18.22% to Rs.36,271.35. Volumes stood at 503 shares in the last session.

JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd notched up volume of 1.78 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 29.01 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 6134 shares. The stock rose 0.03% to Rs.872.90. Volumes stood at 2440 shares in the last session.

 

Hitachi Energy India Ltd clocked volume of 58796 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 27.14 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2166 shares. The stock gained 12.71% to Rs.20,216.00. Volumes stood at 3223 shares in the last session.

Also Read

BSE, Bombay Stock Exchange

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex slips 150 pts; Midcaps buck trend in near broad-based selling

Lava Agni 4

Lava Agni 4 with metal frame design launching on Nov 20: What to expect

Bank holiday on Guru Nanak Jayanti 2025

Bank holiday on Guru Nanak Jayanti: Banks in these states closed on Nov 5

Demolition of the East Wing of the White House, during construction on the new ballroom extension of the White House in Washington

Most donors to Trump ballroom project have federal contracts: Report

Power Grid share price

Power Grid shares drop 3% after mixed Q2 results; should you sell or hold?

TBO Tek Ltd recorded volume of 1.14 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 5 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 22804 shares. The stock gained 10.30% to Rs.1,651.00. Volumes stood at 3057 shares in the last session.

City Union Bank Ltd clocked volume of 6.35 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 4.9 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.30 lakh shares. The stock gained 5.43% to Rs.248.70. Volumes stood at 1.01 lakh shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Nifty below 25,750; auto shares under pressure

Nifty below 25,750; auto shares under pressure

India's GST collection grows at 4.6% in October at Rs 1.96 lakh cr

India's GST collection grows at 4.6% in October at Rs 1.96 lakh cr

GoI announces the sale of one dated security for a notified amount of ₹32,000 crore

GoI announces the sale of one dated security for a notified amount of ₹32,000 crore

Blue Cloud Softech surges after $150 mn ToT deal with Israel-based tech entity

Blue Cloud Softech surges after $150 mn ToT deal with Israel-based tech entity

Glenmark Pharma's US subsidiary to launch 8.4% sodium bicarbonate injection in US market

Glenmark Pharma's US subsidiary to launch 8.4% sodium bicarbonate injection in US market

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 04 2025 | 11:00 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayDividend Stocks TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayNDA Bihar Manifesto 2025Lenskart IPO GMPQ2 Results TodayOrkla India IPOMaruti Suzuki Q2 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon