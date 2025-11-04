Nifty below 25,750; auto shares under pressure

Auto shares declined after advancing in the past trading session.
At 10:25 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, dropped 150.87 points or 0.18% to 83,827.62. The Nifty 50 index fell 56.15 points or 0.21% to 25,705.05.
In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index advanced 0.12% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index shed 0.17%.
The market breadth was negative. On the BSE, 1,830 shares rose and 1,822 shares fell. A total of 213 shares were unchanged.
Earnings Today:
Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (down 0.29%), Bata India (down 0.15%), Exide Industries (down 0.76%), Hatsun Agro Product (down 1.75%), KEC International (down 0.55%) and Raymond (down 0.62%) will declare their quarterly results later today.
Buzzing Index:
The Nifty Auto index declined 0.72% to 26,647.30. The index rose 0.12% in the past trading session.
Hero MotoCorp (down 2.99%), Bajaj Auto (down 1.24%), Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles (down 1.21%), Bharat Forge (down 0.93%), Maruti Suzuki India (down 0.83%), Eicher Motors (down 0.68%), Exide Industries (down 0.55%), Tube Investments of India (down 0.52%), Ashok Leyland (down 0.46%) and Samvardhana Motherson International (down 0.36%) surged.
Stocks in Spotlight:
Lemon Tree Hotels shed 0.33%. The company announced that it has launched its latest managed property, Lemon Tree Hotel, Mall of Dehradun, in Uttarakhand.
VRL Logistics tumbled 4.90%. The company reported a 39.3% year-on-year jump in standalone net profit to Rs 49.89 crore in Q2 FY26, compared with Rs 35.82 crore in Q2 FY25.
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals declined 1.87%. The company announced that its subsidiary, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Inc., USA, is set to launch its 8.4% Sodium Bicarbonate Injection USP, 50 mEq/50 mL (1 mEq/mL) single-dose vial in the United States.
