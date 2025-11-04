Tuesday, November 04, 2025 | 11:19 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Nifty below 25,750; auto shares under pressure

Nifty below 25,750; auto shares under pressure

Last Updated : Nov 04 2025 | 11:04 AM IST
The key equity domestic indices continued to trade with decent losses in the morning trade. Investors will monitor corporate results and upcoming economic data including HSBC Services PMI and HSBC Composite PMI later this week. The Nifty hovered below the 25,750 mark.

Auto shares declined after advancing in the past trading session.

At 10:25 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, dropped 150.87 points or 0.18% to 83,827.62. The Nifty 50 index fell 56.15 points or 0.21% to 25,705.05.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index advanced 0.12% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index shed 0.17%.

The market breadth was negative. On the BSE, 1,830 shares rose and 1,822 shares fell. A total of 213 shares were unchanged.

 

Earnings Today:

Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (down 0.29%), Bata India (down 0.15%), Exide Industries (down 0.76%), Hatsun Agro Product (down 1.75%), KEC International (down 0.55%) and Raymond (down 0.62%) will declare their quarterly results later today.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Auto index declined 0.72% to 26,647.30. The index rose 0.12% in the past trading session.

Hero MotoCorp (down 2.99%), Bajaj Auto (down 1.24%), Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles (down 1.21%), Bharat Forge (down 0.93%), Maruti Suzuki India (down 0.83%), Eicher Motors (down 0.68%), Exide Industries (down 0.55%), Tube Investments of India (down 0.52%), Ashok Leyland (down 0.46%) and Samvardhana Motherson International (down 0.36%) surged.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Lemon Tree Hotels shed 0.33%. The company announced that it has launched its latest managed property, Lemon Tree Hotel, Mall of Dehradun, in Uttarakhand.

VRL Logistics tumbled 4.90%. The company reported a 39.3% year-on-year jump in standalone net profit to Rs 49.89 crore in Q2 FY26, compared with Rs 35.82 crore in Q2 FY25.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals declined 1.87%. The company announced that its subsidiary, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Inc., USA, is set to launch its 8.4% Sodium Bicarbonate Injection USP, 50 mEq/50 mL (1 mEq/mL) single-dose vial in the United States.

First Published: Nov 04 2025 | 10:40 AM IST

