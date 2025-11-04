Tuesday, November 04, 2025 | 10:53 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
GoI announces the sale of one dated security for a notified amount of ₹32,000 crore

GoI announces the sale of one dated security for a notified amount of ₹32,000 crore

Last Updated : Nov 04 2025 | 10:52 AM IST

The Government of India (GoI) has announced the sale (re-issue) of (i) 6.48% Government Security 2035 for a notified amount of ₹32,000 crore. The auction will be conducted using multiple price method. Both competitive and non-competitive bids for the auction should be submitted in electronic format on the Reserve Bank of India Core Banking Solution (e-Kuber system) on November 07, 2025 (Friday). GoI will have the option to retain additional subscription up to ₹2,000 crore against the security.

First Published: Nov 04 2025 | 10:36 AM IST

