Volumes soar at Ambuja Cements Ltd counter

Last Updated : Nov 21 2024 | 2:50 PM IST

Ambuja Cements Ltd clocked volume of 353.22 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 31.88 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 11.08 lakh shares

Adani Enterprises Ltd, ACC Ltd, Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd, Adani Total Gas Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 21 November 2024.

Ambuja Cements Ltd clocked volume of 353.22 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 31.88 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 11.08 lakh shares. The stock lost 10.02% to Rs.494.50. Volumes stood at 12.67 lakh shares in the last session.

 

Adani Enterprises Ltd clocked volume of 166.89 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 25.51 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 6.54 lakh shares. The stock lost 19.23% to Rs.2,279.00. Volumes stood at 5.36 lakh shares in the last session.

ACC Ltd clocked volume of 30.47 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 24.24 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.26 lakh shares. The stock lost 7.05% to Rs.2,031.65. Volumes stood at 98826 shares in the last session.

Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd notched up volume of 403.62 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 23.19 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 17.41 lakh shares. The stock slipped 12.43% to Rs.1,129.40. Volumes stood at 26.32 lakh shares in the last session.

Adani Total Gas Ltd witnessed volume of 64.28 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 15.01 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4.28 lakh shares. The stock dropped 9.56% to Rs.607.50. Volumes stood at 3.54 lakh shares in the last session.

First Published: Nov 21 2024 | 2:30 PM IST

