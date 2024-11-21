Business Standard
Home / Companies / News / Zomato's Deepinder Goyal receives 10K applications for chief of staff role

Zomato's Deepinder Goyal receives 10K applications for chief of staff role

Goyal on Wednesday had shared a job description for chief of staff, where the person will have to give a fee of Rs 20 lakh for its charitable initiative Feeding India

Deepinder Goyal, Zomato CEO

Zomato’s Co-founder and CEO Deepinder Goyal

Shivani Shinde Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 21 2024 | 2:48 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Food delivery aggregator firm Zomato’s Co-founder and CEO, Deepinder Goyal said that he has already received 10,000 applications for the role of the chief of staff.
 
"We have over 10,000 applications, a lot of them well thought through, mixed between: Those who have all the money, those who have some of the money, those who say they don’t have the money and those who really don’t have the money," he posted on LinkedIn as update 2.
 
Goyal on Wednesday had shared a job description for chief of staff, where the person will have to give a fee of Rs 20 lakh for its charitable initiative Feeding India.
 
 
He had also said that the candidate will get 10x more learnings that a 2-year degree from a top management school. The candidate will get the salary only from year two.
 
In his second update Goyal also said that the application process will close at 6 pm on Thursday. He also added that there will be a third update.
 
Many on social media termed Goyal’s attempt as a marketing gimmick. On Wednesday, Goyal said that he is looking for a chief of staff. However, this role is not a conventional role with the usual perks that such jobs come with. "In fact, we are making this job unattractive for most people. There is no salary for this role for the first year. You will have to, in fact, pay Rs 20 lakh for this opportunity. 100 per cent of this 'fee' will be paid in the form of a donation directly to Feeding India."
 
He added that the company will also contribute Rs 50 lakh (equivalent of chief of staff salary) to a charity of the employee’s choice.

Also Read

Zomato's Deepinder Goyal

No salary, Rs 20 lakh donation: Zomato CEO's strange job offer stirs debate

Deepinder Goyal, Zomato CEO

To be chief of staff at Zomato, CEO says forget salary, pay Rs 20 lakh fee

Even as the performance of India Inc. was subdued during the September quarter (Q2FY25), a number of new-age companies have stood out with a healthy showing.

Don't rush to buy new-age co's stocks despite good Q2 results: Analysts

Zomato

Zomato expects food delivery biz to grow 30% annually over 5 yrs: Executive

Premiumsensex nifty stock market share market

45 new stocks in F&O segment expected to trigger churn in Nifty, Sensex

Topics : Zomato zomato ads Deepinder Goyal Food delivery

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 21 2024 | 2:48 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGautam Adani Bribery CaseGold-Silver Price TodayExit Poll Maharashtra 2024 LIVEBlackBuck IPO Allotment TodayIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon