Energy stocks edge lower

Energy stocks edge lower

Last Updated : Nov 21 2024 | 2:31 PM IST

Energy stocks were trading in red, with the BSE Energy index decreasing 149.39 points or 1.37% at 10784.58 at 13:41 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Energy index, Adani Total Gas Ltd (down 9.11%), Aegis Logistics Ltd (down 4.69%),Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores Ltd (down 4.14%),Gulf Oil Lubricants India Ltd (down 3.66%),Confidence Petroleum India Ltd (down 3.3%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Jindal Drilling & Industries Ltd (down 2.79%), Indraprastha Gas Ltd (down 2.39%), Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd (down 2.32%), Savita Oil Technologies Ltd (down 1.8%), and Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (down 1.77%).

 

On the other hand, Petronet LNG Ltd (up 2.44%), Gujarat State Petronet Ltd (up 2.26%), and GAIL (India) Ltd (up 1.5%) turned up.

At 13:41 IST, the BSE SmallCap was down 271.28 or 0.52% at 52219.66.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 39.96 points or 0.26% at 15302.79.

The Nifty 50 index was down 180.5 points or 0.77% at 23338.

FMCG shares slide

Utilties stocks slide

IDFC First Bank allots 1.74 lakh equity shares under ESOS

Seasonally industrial production reaches highest levels in March, consumer durables see a peak in October

Indices trade with substantial losses; Adani Ent drops over 19%

The BSE Sensex index was down 463.49 points or 0.6% at 77114.89.

On BSE,1192 shares were trading in green, 2712 were trading in red and 121 were unchanged.

First Published: Nov 21 2024 | 2:00 PM IST

