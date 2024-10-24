Business Standard
Volumes soar at Aster DM Healthcare Ltd counter

Last Updated : Oct 24 2024 | 3:04 PM IST

Aster DM Healthcare Ltd recorded volume of 196.3 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 31.74 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 6.18 lakh shares

Piramal Pharma Ltd, KPIT Technologies Ltd, Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd, Escorts Kubota Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 24 October 2024.

Aster DM Healthcare Ltd recorded volume of 196.3 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 31.74 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 6.18 lakh shares. The stock gained 9.81% to Rs.441.45. Volumes stood at 7.02 lakh shares in the last session.

 

Piramal Pharma Ltd recorded volume of 822.13 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 15.06 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 54.61 lakh shares. The stock gained 18.95% to Rs.259.29. Volumes stood at 40.12 lakh shares in the last session.

KPIT Technologies Ltd registered volume of 90.02 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 12.91 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 6.98 lakh shares. The stock slipped 13.60% to Rs.1,412.20. Volumes stood at 17.35 lakh shares in the last session.

Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd registered volume of 236.63 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 12.74 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 18.57 lakh shares. The stock rose 13.95% to Rs.733.95. Volumes stood at 16.11 lakh shares in the last session.

Escorts Kubota Ltd recorded volume of 13.86 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 8.15 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.70 lakh shares. The stock lost 6.24% to Rs.3,470.35. Volumes stood at 2.03 lakh shares in the last session.

First Published: Oct 24 2024 | 2:30 PM IST

