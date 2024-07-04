Business Standard
Volumes soar at Astrazeneca Pharma India Ltd counter

Last Updated : Jul 04 2024 | 3:05 PM IST
Astrazeneca Pharma India Ltd clocked volume of 3.73 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 27.1 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 13755 shares
Inox Wind Ltd, Restaurant Brands Asia Ltd, Rites Ltd, Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 04 July 2024.
Astrazeneca Pharma India Ltd clocked volume of 3.73 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 27.1 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 13755 shares. The stock gained 12.37% to Rs.7,189.80. Volumes stood at 15550 shares in the last session.
Inox Wind Ltd saw volume of 754.62 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 17.15 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 44.00 lakh shares. The stock increased 11.22% to Rs.158.46. Volumes stood at 39.7 lakh shares in the last session.
Restaurant Brands Asia Ltd clocked volume of 176.84 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.11 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 24.86 lakh shares. The stock gained 2.48% to Rs.109.97. Volumes stood at 40.68 lakh shares in the last session.
Rites Ltd recorded volume of 80.97 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.75 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 12.00 lakh shares. The stock gained 6.04% to Rs.740.50. Volumes stood at 4.74 lakh shares in the last session.
Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd notched up volume of 39.13 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.41 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 7.23 lakh shares. The stock rose 4.79% to Rs.774.00. Volumes stood at 11.15 lakh shares in the last session.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jul 04 2024 | 2:30 PM IST

