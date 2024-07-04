Business Standard
Star Health &amp; Allied announces availability of Home Health Care services across 50 cities in India

Last Updated : Jul 04 2024 | 2:17 PM IST
Star Health & Allied Insurance Company announced the availability of its Home Health Care services in over 50 cities across India. This highly personalised customer-centric offering aims to provide effective healthcare solutions right at the customer's doorstep, along with seamless and instant claims settlement. Star Health Insurance has collaborated with leading providers including Care24, Portea, CallHealth, Athulya Homecare and Argala to offer in-home medical care across India.
Customers can use the toll-free number 044-69006900 to avail of the 100% cashless Home Health Care facility. The end-to-end package covers all expenses from professional fees, nursing fees, medicine and lab tests with no out-of-pocket expenses with this service. Doctors will be available at one's doorstep within a short span of time and customers can get easy access to medication, diagnostic tests and specialized care.
First Published: Jul 04 2024 | 2:02 PM IST

