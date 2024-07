n view of this the paid-up share capital of the Company stands increased from Rs. 92,89,54,560/- divided into 9,28,95,456 equity shares of face value Rs. 10/- each to Rs. 92,90,88,560/- divided into 9,29,08,856 equity shares face value of Rs.10/- each.

Ugro Capital has allotted 13,400 equity shares of Rs. 10/- each (face value) to the eligible employees who had exercised the vested options under CSL Employee Stock Option Scheme 2017.