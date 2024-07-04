Business Standard
Consumer Durables shares slide

Last Updated : Jul 04 2024 | 2:17 PM IST
Consumer Durables stocks were trading with losses, with the BSE Consumer Durables index falling 37.22 points or 0.06% at 59050.86 at 13:46 IST.
Among the components of the BSE Consumer Durables index, Titan Company Ltd (up 0.68%), Voltas Ltd (up 0.55%), Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd (up 0.29%), and Blue Star Ltd (up 0.22%), were the top losers.
On the other hand, Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd (up 2.38%), Amber Enterprises India Ltd (up 1.21%), and Havells India Ltd (up 0.63%) moved up.
At 13:46 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 376.16 or 0.7% at 53818.09.
The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 105.61 points or 0.66% at 16113.21.
The Nifty 50 index was up 50.15 points or 0.21% at 24336.65.
The BSE Sensex index was up 169.82 points or 0.21% at 80156.62.
On BSE,2261 shares were trading in green, 1629 were trading in red and 97 were unchanged.
First Published: Jul 04 2024 | 2:00 PM IST

