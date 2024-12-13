Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes soar at Bharti Airtel Ltd counter

Volumes soar at Bharti Airtel Ltd counter

Image

Last Updated : Dec 13 2024 | 11:31 AM IST

Bharti Airtel Ltd clocked volume of 23.67 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 11.58 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.04 lakh shares

Global Health Ltd, Torrent Power Ltd, Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd, BASF India Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 13 December 2024.

Bharti Airtel Ltd clocked volume of 23.67 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 11.58 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.04 lakh shares. The stock gained 1.28% to Rs.1,631.95. Volumes stood at 1.17 lakh shares in the last session.

Global Health Ltd witnessed volume of 1.02 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 5.21 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 19633 shares. The stock dropped 1.29% to Rs.1,096.10. Volumes stood at 20086 shares in the last session.

 

Torrent Power Ltd clocked volume of 1.85 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 4.87 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 38049 shares. The stock lost 1.23% to Rs.1,671.15. Volumes stood at 48284 shares in the last session.

Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd saw volume of 96963 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 2.02 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 47951 shares. The stock increased 0.24% to Rs.4,672.30. Volumes stood at 42666 shares in the last session.

More From This Section

Lok Sabha Passes Disaster Management (Amendment) Bill, 2024

Lok Sabha Passes Disaster Management (Amendment) Bill, 2024

Ultramarine & Pigments secures leased land at SIPCOT lndustrial Park, Tamil Nadu

Ultramarine & Pigments secures leased land at SIPCOT lndustrial Park, Tamil Nadu

Tata Motors to raise CV prices from Jan 2025

Tata Motors to raise CV prices from Jan 2025

Union Cabinet approves 'One Nation, One Election' Bill

Union Cabinet approves 'One Nation, One Election' Bill

Barometers trade with deep cuts; metal shares lose sheen

Barometers trade with deep cuts; metal shares lose sheen

BASF India Ltd notched up volume of 5476 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 1.95 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2804 shares. The stock rose 1.23% to Rs.5,718.40. Volumes stood at 1510 shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Parliament

Parliament session LIVE: Debate on Constitution to begin in Lok Sabha today

Gold

Gold prices up 30% in 2024; set for best calendar year show in 10 yrs: WGC

Markets, stocks, buy, sell, trading, shares, stock market

Stock market crash: Dixon Tech, Ambuja, BHEL among stocks to buy on dips

Dalal Street, Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Stock Market Crash LIVE: Markets off day's lows; Sensex 700 pts lower at 80,500; PSB, Metal down 2%

bear market, stocks, sensex, nifty, loss, growth, crash, index

Sensex plunges 1200pts, Nifty below 24,200; Why stock markets crashed today

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 13 2024 | 11:00 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEMarket TodaySai Life Sciences IPOToss The Coin IPO AllotmentLatest News LIVEStocks To Watch TodayProcess to withdraw PF by ATMGold-Silver Price TodayIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon