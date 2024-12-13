Ultramarine & Pigments secures leased land at SIPCOT lndustrial Park, Tamil Nadu

Ultramarine & Pigments has acquired industrial plots admeasuring 32.12 Acres from State lndustries Promotion Corporation of Tamil Nadu Limited (SIPCOT) for its future expansion and new projects at SIPCOT lndustrial Park, Manapparai, Tiruchirappalli, Tamil Nadu. The Company has made necessary payments to SIPCOT. A Lease deed to this effect has been entered between STPCOT and the Company for 99 years on 12 December 2024.
